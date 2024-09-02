Hyderabad Horror | Youth Brutally Assaults Chai Vendor Over Rs. 2,000 Extortion

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, a young man brutally assaulted a chai master (tea vendor) for refusing to give him Rs. 2,000.

The incident took place around midnight at a pawn shop in Bagh Lingampally.

The youth, identified as Chotu, along with another person named Naresh, approached the chai master at the pan shop and demanded the money. When the chai master refused, Chotu violently attacked him.

The situation escalated further when Chotu also assaulted customers present at the pan shop.

The incident has raised concerns about the increasing instances of violence in the city, and the police are investigating the matter.