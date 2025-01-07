Sports

Hyderabad Hosts 47th All India Rajiv Gandhi U-19 T20 Championship

The event is being organized by the Cricket Federation of Hyderabad under the aegis of the Cricket Federation of India.

Syed Mubashir7 January 2025 - 18:59
Hyderabad Hosts 47th All India Rajiv Gandhi U-19 T20 Championship
Hyderabad Hosts 47th All India Rajiv Gandhi U-19 T20 Championship

The 47th All India Late Shree Rajiv Gandhi Under-19 Day & Night Twenty-20 League Cricket Championship will be held from January 21st to 24th, 2025. The matches will take place at three prominent venues: L.B. Stadium Nampally, Vijayanand Ground Attapur, and Waterworks Ground Amberpet in Hyderabad.

The event is being organized by the Cricket Federation of Hyderabad under the aegis of the Cricket Federation of India.

Press Conference Highlights: Sri V. Hanumanth Rao, former Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Cricket Federation of India, addressed a press conference on January 7th, 2025, regarding the championship. Also present at the conference were Sri Sambula Srikanth Goud, Organizing Secretary, Sri A. Avinash, President of CFI, Sri Chiranjeevi (Retd IAS), Sri Laxman Yadav, Sri Dhananjay Goud, Afsar Yousuf, Rajnikanth Goud, and others.

Pool Teams:

  • Pool A:
    1. Sri Lanka
    2. Dubai
    3. Hyderabad
    4. CFI
    5. Bihar
    6. Vidarbha
    7. Andaman & Nicobar
  • Pool B:
    1. Malaysia
    2. Tamil Nadu
    3. Bangalore
    4. Karnataka
    5. Telangana
    6. Haryana
    7. Maharashtra

First Match:

  • Sri Lanka vs Hyderabad Date: 21st January 2025
    Venue: Waterworks Ground Amberpet

Tags
Syed Mubashir7 January 2025 - 18:59

Related Articles

UDAAN 2024-25: Annual Sports Meet at LB Stadium, Hyderabad

UDAAN 2024-25: Annual Sports Meet at LB Stadium, Hyderabad

7 January 2025 - 19:05
Mandhana, Sutherland, Mlaba Nominated for ICC Women's Player of December

Mandhana, Sutherland, Mlaba Nominated for ICC Women’s Player of December

7 January 2025 - 17:54
India to Field Biggest-Ever Contingent in India Open; Olympic Champs Axelsen, Se Young YoungOther Stars

India to Field Biggest-Ever Contingent in India Open; Olympic Champs Axelsen, Se Young YoungOther Stars

7 January 2025 - 17:27
Shafali Verma Reflects on Winning U19 Women's WC as Captain: One of the Best Moments of Her Career

Shafali Verma Reflects on Winning U19 Women’s WC as Captain: One of the Best Moments of Her Career

7 January 2025 - 17:13
Back to top button