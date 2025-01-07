Hyderabad Hosts 47th All India Rajiv Gandhi U-19 T20 Championship

The 47th All India Late Shree Rajiv Gandhi Under-19 Day & Night Twenty-20 League Cricket Championship will be held from January 21st to 24th, 2025. The matches will take place at three prominent venues: L.B. Stadium Nampally, Vijayanand Ground Attapur, and Waterworks Ground Amberpet in Hyderabad.

The event is being organized by the Cricket Federation of Hyderabad under the aegis of the Cricket Federation of India.

Press Conference Highlights: Sri V. Hanumanth Rao, former Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Cricket Federation of India, addressed a press conference on January 7th, 2025, regarding the championship. Also present at the conference were Sri Sambula Srikanth Goud, Organizing Secretary, Sri A. Avinash, President of CFI, Sri Chiranjeevi (Retd IAS), Sri Laxman Yadav, Sri Dhananjay Goud, Afsar Yousuf, Rajnikanth Goud, and others.

Pool Teams:

Pool A: Sri Lanka Dubai Hyderabad CFI Bihar Vidarbha Andaman & Nicobar

Pool B: Malaysia Tamil Nadu Bangalore Karnataka Telangana Haryana Maharashtra



First Match: