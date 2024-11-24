Hyderabad hosts grand 76th NCC Day celebrations at Mehdipatnam Garrison grounds

Hyderabad: The 76th NCC Day was celebrated with great fervour by the NCC Directorate of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at the Mehdipatnam Garrison Grounds on Sunday, marking a significant milestone for the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The event was graced by Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General (DDG) of the NCC Directorate Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, as the Chief Guest. In his address, he commended the contributions of NCC cadets and personnel across various domains, underscoring their pivotal role in fostering discipline and patriotism.

The celebrations commenced with an impressive parade by NCC cadets, showcasing their precision, discipline, and dedication. The parade was followed by a spectacular horse show that demonstrated traditional equestrian skills, captivating the audience.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere were cultural performances by the cadets, blending rich traditions with modern creativity. During the event, the DDG recognized and honored outstanding cadets and personnel for their exceptional achievements.

In his speech, Air Commodore Reddy lauded the cadets’ efforts, emphasizing their crucial role in nation-building and their remarkable accomplishments in various fields, both within and beyond the NCC framework.

The 76th NCC Day celebrations concluded on a high note, reflecting the NCC’s core values of dedication, discipline, and patriotism.