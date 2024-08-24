Hyderabad HYDRA | N-Convention Centre Owned by Nagarjuna Faces Demolition for Encroaching Thammidi Kunta Lake

Hyderabad: Authorities from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) have initiated the demolition of the N-Convention Centre, a property owned by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, located in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The centre, which spans over 10 acres, is reported to have encroached upon the Thammidi Kunta lake area.

According to a survey conducted in 2014, the N-Convention Centre was found to have encroached on approximately 1.12 acres of Full Tank Level (FTL) and 2 acres in the buffer zone of the lake.

At that time, only a shed of the convention hall facing the lake was demolished by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), with no further actions taken against the other encroachments.

The FTL area of Thammidi Kunta lake is recorded to be 29.24 acres, with significant portions of this land being encroached upon by the N-Convention Centre. In the latest efforts by HYDRA, a drive has been launched to target illegal constructions and encroachments across Hyderabad, with the N-Convention Centre being one of the prominent properties under scrutiny.

The demolition drive reflects the newly formed HYDRA’s commitment to reclaiming public land and ensuring the protection of water bodies in the city. This operation is part of a broader initiative to tackle unauthorized developments that have impacted natural resources and public spaces.

As the demolition proceeds, it remains to be seen how the authorities will handle other similar encroachments in the city. The management of the N-Convention Centre and the actor have yet to comment on the ongoing demolition.