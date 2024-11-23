Hyderabad: Intermediate Student Dies by Suicide Amid Academic Pressure

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old Intermediate student, Kaushik Raghav, ended his life by suicide at a private residential college in Miyapur, Hyderabad, late on Friday night.

The incident has once again brought the issue of academic pressure and its devastating impact on students into sharp focus.

Victim’s Details

Kaushik Raghav, originally from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing his Intermediate studies at a private college in Miyapur. Known to be a hardworking student, Kaushik’s untimely death has left his family and peers in deep shock.

Incident Details

The tragic event unfolded in the college hostel, where Kaushik was residing. On Friday night, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room. The police were informed immediately, and Kaushik’s body was transported to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

Allegations of Academic Pressure

Kaushik’s family members have alleged that intense academic pressure pushed him into depression, ultimately leading to his tragic decision. They have highlighted the demanding schedules and high expectations placed on students in such competitive environments.

Also Read | Telangana’s Pharma City Attracts Rs. 5,260 Crore Investment from Six Pharma Giants, Creates 12,490 Jobs

Mental Health Crisis Among Students

This incident sheds light on the growing problem of mental health issues among students, particularly those in Intermediate colleges, which are known for their rigorous curriculums and intense preparation for competitive exams.

Key concerns include:

Stress from Academic Expectations: Students often face immense pressure to perform well in board exams and entrance tests for professional courses. Lack of Emotional Support: Away from home, many students lack the necessary emotional and mental support systems to cope with stress. Insufficient Mental Health Resources: Despite rising concerns, many educational institutions fail to provide adequate counseling and psychological support.

Authorities Respond

The Miyapur police have initiated an inquiry into the incident, focusing on the following:

The role of the college administration in addressing student well-being.

Any prior signs of distress that Kaushik might have exhibited.

Statements from hostel staff, teachers, and fellow students.

Parents and Experts Speak Out

Kaushik’s tragic death has sparked widespread discussions among parents, educators, and mental health professionals.

Parents’ Concerns : Many parents have criticized the current education system, which prioritizes grades over mental well-being.

: Many parents have criticized the current education system, which prioritizes grades over mental well-being. Expert Opinions: Mental health professionals emphasize the need for proactive measures, including regular counseling sessions and stress management workshops for students.

Rising Suicides Among Students in India

According to recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), student suicides in India are alarmingly high. In 2023 alone, over 13,000 student suicides were reported, with academic pressure cited as a primary cause in many cases.

Key Statistics:

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have some of the highest rates of student suicides in the country.

The pressure of cracking competitive exams like IIT-JEE and NEET adds to the mental strain on students.

Addressing the Crisis: What Needs to Change?

To prevent such tragedies, systemic changes are essential:

Mental Health Programs in Schools and Colleges Institutions must incorporate regular mental health check-ups, counseling sessions, and stress-relief activities. Parental Awareness Parents should focus on their child’s overall well-being instead of solely prioritizing academic performance. Training for Educators Teachers and hostel staff should be trained to identify early signs of mental distress among students. Balanced Curriculum Schools and colleges need to strike a balance between academic rigor and holistic development. Helplines and Support Networks Accessible helplines and peer support groups can provide timely help to students in distress.

Conclusion

The death of Kaushik Raghav is a heart-wrenching reminder of the dire need to address academic pressure and mental health challenges faced by students. It is imperative for parents, educators, and policymakers to work together to create a supportive environment where students can thrive without fear or stress.

As investigations continue, Kaushik’s family mourns the loss of a promising young life, and society is left grappling with the urgent need for change.