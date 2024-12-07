Hyderabad International School Honored with Prestigious Education Award at ETTECH

Hyderabad: In a remarkable recognition of excellence in education, Hyderabad International School was awarded for its outstanding educational services at the prestigious ETTECH event, held at the HITEX Convention Centre.

The awards were presented to the school’s multiple branches, including Moghalpura, Khilwat, Chaderghat, Baradari, and Santoshnagar, for their exceptional contribution to the educational sector.

The event, which celebrates achievements in education and technology, saw Hyderabad International School recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality education and shaping the future of students. The award reflects the school’s dedication to academic excellence, innovative teaching methods, and holistic development programs.

Also Read: Politics seemed ‘dirty business’ when I was a student: Delhi CM Atishi

The award ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including CEO Mr. Sadiq, COO Mr. Salman, and Directors Mr. Ayub and Mrs. Nousheen. They were all present to accept the awards on behalf of the school, showcasing their leadership and vision for educational success.

The recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the faculty, management, and staff of Hyderabad International School, who continue to deliver exceptional educational services to students across the city. This prestigious award further solidifies the school’s reputation as a leader in providing quality education in Hyderabad.

As part of their ongoing mission, Hyderabad International School aims to continue to inspire students to achieve their full potential and contribute to the community, reflecting the values of innovation, inclusivity, and academic excellence.