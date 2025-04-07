Hyderabad Lift Accident: Three Women Injured After Elevator Crash

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident on Sunday night, three women were injured after a lift crashed in an apartment complex located in Murad Nagar, under the Asif Nagar police limits in Hyderabad.

Lift Falls From Fourth Floor After Cable Snaps

According to local residents and preliminary reports, the elevator’s traction cable snapped as it was ascending from the ground floor to the fourth floor. The sudden failure caused the lift cabin to plunge, with multiple occupants inside.

Immediate Rescue by Residents

Following a loud crash, other apartment residents rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts. Emergency services were alerted, and the injured women were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Authorities have confirmed that all three women are in stable condition.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Children Inside Lift Escape Unhurt

Two children were also reportedly inside the elevator at the time of the incident, but escaped without injuries, according to witnesses and police officials.

Also Read: Brutal Attack in Kondapur: Husband Tries to Kill Pregnant Wife with Stone on Busy Road

Police Launch Investigation

The Asif Nagar police visited the site shortly after the incident and have initiated a detailed investigation into the cause of the lift crash. Authorities are examining whether negligence in lift maintenance or any mechanical failure led to the accident.

Lift Safety in Apartments Under Scrutiny

This incident raises serious concerns about lift safety and maintenance protocols in residential complexes across Hyderabad. Residents are demanding a comprehensive audit of elevator systems to prevent such accidents in the future.