Hyderabad Limits Diwali Firecrackers to 8-10 PM, Enforces Strict Noise Control

The Hyderabad city police have issued specific guidelines for Diwali celebrations, strictly regulating firecracker use to ensure community well-being and adherence to noise limits. Citizens are permitted to burst crackers only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Diwali night.

The directive enforces a ban on firecrackers that exceed permissible noise levels, with a particular focus on public places and roadways. Authorities emphasize the importance of following Supreme Court guidelines, which specify decibel limits for firecrackers, warning that violators will face strict penalties for any non-compliance.