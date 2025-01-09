Hyderabad: Liquor Consumption in Public Places Banned

Hyderabad: G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, has announced a ban on the consumption of liquor in public places within the Rachakonda Commissionerate area.

The decision follows several reports indicating the rampant consumption of alcohol in public spaces, leading to unruly, abrasive, and indecent behavior. This has particularly impacted women and children, with many citizens feeling unsafe in their own neighborhoods. Incidents of public intoxication have caused disturbances, obstructed road users, and instilled fear among law-abiding citizens.

Public Safety at Risk

According to the Commissioner, this irresponsible behavior has led to growing concerns about public safety and security, particularly for women and children. The consumption of liquor in open spaces has resulted in a sense of unease, restricting the free movement of citizens, especially women and children, who have reported feeling unsafe.

Prohibition Order in Effect

To address the growing concern, a prohibition order has been issued, prohibiting the consumption of alcohol in public places within Rachakonda limits. The ban will be in effect from 6:00 AM on January 11 and will remain in place until 6:00 AM on February 10, 2025.

The Commissioner has warned that anyone found violating this order will face legal consequences and be liable for punishment.