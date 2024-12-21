Hyderabad: Man Threatens to Jump from LB Stadium Light Pole, Rescued by Police: Video

Hyderabad: Around 9 AM on December 21, a man, whose identity remains unknown, climbed one of the light poles at LB Stadium and threatened to jump.

Authorities were quickly alerted, and police and a Disaster Response Force (DRF) team arrived.

Thanks to their swift action, the individual was safely brought down without incident and is now in police custody.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Schools to Remain Closed for 5 Days Next Week in Telangana, Including Christmas Holidays

The reasons behind the man’s actions are still unclear, and further details are awaited. Authorities are investigating the situation, and any new developments will be shared with the public as soon as possible.

More Details Here!

Hyderabad: Former Home Guard Climbs Tower in Protest at LB Stadium Over Unfair Dismissals (Lead)