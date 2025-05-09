Hyderabad: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Centro Footwear Building in Madinaguda

Hyderabad: A massive fire engulfed the Centro Footwear building in Madinaguda, Hyderabad on Thursday evening, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering panic in the area. The fire, which reportedly originated from one of the commercial shops in the building, quickly spread across adjoining establishments.

Three Shops Gutted as Flames Sweep Through Building

According to initial reports, three shops were completely gutted in the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Locals and nearby shopkeepers raised alarms as the flames intensified, prompting swift action from emergency services.

Firefighters Rush to the Spot, Operation Underway

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after being alerted and began efforts to control and extinguish the blaze. The firefighting operation is ongoing, and fire personnel are using multiple water tankers to bring the situation under control.

A massive fire has spread throughout the Centro Footwear building in #Madinaguda, #Hyderabad, causing heavy traffic and smoke affecting nearby buildings. Authorities are on-site managing the traffic. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/1aTLXaR9VA — Hyderabad Mail (@Hyderabad_Mail) May 9, 2025

Smoke and Traffic Chaos Affect Surrounding Area

The thick smoke from the burning shops spread to surrounding residential and commercial buildings, causing respiratory discomfort among residents and prompting several people to evacuate the premises temporarily. The fire also led to heavy traffic congestion, with authorities redirecting vehicles to ensure safety and clear movement for emergency responders.

Police and Traffic Officials Control the Scene

Traffic police and local law enforcement officers were deployed at the site to manage traffic flow and prevent bystanders from gathering near the danger zone. Authorities have cordoned off the affected area, and further investigation is underway.

More Details Awaited

As of now, no casualties have been reported, but an assessment of damages is expected once the fire is fully brought under control. Officials are also working to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether there were any lapses in fire safety compliance.