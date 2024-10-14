Hyderabad Mayor Vijaylaxmi Gadwal Booked for Violating High-Decibel Music Ban

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have registered a case against Mayor Vijaylaxmi Gadwal for allegedly violating regulations regarding high-decibel music during an event. The incident occurred on October 11 during the Bathukamma celebrations in NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, where music was played beyond permitted hours.

In response to the increasing concern over noise pollution, Hyderabad police had recently banned DJs from playing music at religious processions and events. Despite this, the event attended by the mayor allegedly breached the guidelines, prompting the police to take suo moto action. A case has been filed against the mayor, event organizers, and DJ operators under several sections, including Section 223 (disobedience to orders from public servants), Section 280 (creating a noxious atmosphere), and Section 292 (public nuisance) of the BNS, along with Section 21/76 of the City Police Act.

Earlier, on October 1, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand had issued a formal directive prohibiting the use of DJ sound systems and firecrackers during religious processions, citing concerns from the public about the health risks and disturbances caused by high-decibel noise.

Adding to the controversy, Mayor Vijaylaxmi Gadwal was also seen wielding a sword at the event, a gesture that sparked further debate. In a video, the mayor is seen addressing women, encouraging them to stand up for themselves. “No one should cast an evil eye on the women and girls here. Today, I carry a sword; tomorrow, you all should be prepared to do the same,” she stated. After receiving criticism for her actions, the mayor defended herself, explaining that her intention was to reassure the women of the community.