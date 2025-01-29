Hyderabad Metro Services Disrupted Due to Technical Glitch

Hyderabad: Scores of commuters in Hyderabad faced major inconvenience on Wednesday morning when metro services were disrupted along the Hitec City-Ameerpet section during peak rush hour.

Technical Issue Causes Metro Disruption

At around 7 a.m., metro services between Hitec City and Ameerpet came to a standstill after a metro train became stuck at Jubilee Hills station. This incident caused a ripple effect, leading to delays and cancellations on the affected route.

The disruption was later attributed to a technical issue with the signaling system, as confirmed by L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail. The company quickly took to social media to explain that the disruption was caused by a “signaling system technical glitch” and assured the public that efforts were underway to resolve the issue.

Services Restored After an Hour

After approximately an hour of delay, metro services were restored, and normal operations resumed. Commuters who were left stranded during the disruption expressed frustration over the unexpected setback, but the metro authorities ensured that the issue was resolved swiftly.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by urban transit systems, especially during peak hours, and the need for timely maintenance to prevent such disruptions in the future.