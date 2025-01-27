Hydra Commissioner’s Bold Move: Officials to Visit Your Doorstep for Grievance Redressal

The ongoing public grievance redressal program conducted by the Hydra Commissioner continues to draw attention, with a significant number of complaints being addressed every Monday. On the latest session held on Monday, a total of 78 complaints were received and reviewed by the Commissioner.

Public Complaints and Issues Addressed

Residents from various parts of the city, including areas surrounding the Outer Ring Road, visited the Hydra Commissioner’s office to submit their complaints. These complaints primarily involved encroachments on lakes, drains, roads, and public spaces meant for essential community services.

Detailed Investigation Process Initiated

The Commissioner, during the session, used Google Maps and PowerPoint presentations to better understand the issues raised by the complainants. After reviewing the details in the presence of the complainants, the Commissioner directed relevant officials to take immediate action and investigate the complaints thoroughly.

Direct Involvement of Local Authorities

The Commissioner instructed local authorities to gather comprehensive information about the complaints from the concerned areas and ensure that investigations are carried out in the presence of the complainants. Additionally, the Commissioner assured that officials would visit the complainants within two weeks to investigate the issues directly and provide them with contact details for further communication.

Action Plan for Long-Term Solutions

The Commissioner emphasized that if the complaints were not resolved within four weeks, they would personally intervene and conduct further investigations. He also suggested taking immediate action against encroachers by filing cases and protecting government land, parks, and other public spaces by installing fencing and signage indicating protection by Hydra.

In response to complaints regarding unauthorized constructions, the Commissioner ordered that any such developments should be immediately dealt with. He instructed authorities to act swiftly and ensure no illegal constructions are allowed after July 2024.

Focus on Lakes and Water Bodies

Amid concerns raised regarding the increasing FTL (Full Tank Level) of lakes, the Commissioner directed officials to focus on this issue promptly. He recommended reviewing the Survey of India and NRS-C satellite images, alongside village-specific maps, to ascertain the correct FTL boundaries. Special attention was given to prominent water bodies like Ameenpur Lake, Durgam Lake, Mansurabad Big Lake, and Masab Lake (Turkyanjal).

This proactive approach by the Hydra Commissioner aims to address public grievances and ensure the protection of public spaces, with a strong focus on resolving issues related to land encroachments and unauthorized constructions.