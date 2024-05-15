Hyderabad

Hyderabad Murder: 31-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in Khilwat

In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old man, Mohd Maqsood Ali, was found murdered in the Khilwat area of the old city under Hussaini Alam PS limits on Tuesday night. Ali, a resident of Charminar, was last seen by his family members on Tuesday morning.

Late on Tuesday night, his body was discovered by locals at the old pension office parking area. The body bore multiple injuries, prompting immediate notification to the police. Senior police officials, including DCP (South) Sneha Mehra, arrived at the scene to oversee the investigation.

The police are currently questioning Ali’s friends and relatives to gather clues and identify possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to uncover the motive behind the murder.

