Hyderabad New | CPI urges govt to continue Hydra operation after showing alternative to poor

Hyderabad: CPI State secretary & Kothagudem MLA Koonamneni Sambasiva Rao today said in the case of Hydra, the government should not step back and demolish the houses of the poor and the middle-class people only after showing an alternative way to those who have purchased land and apartments with their hard-earned money and added that the State government should not be afraid of powerful people.

Speaking to mediapersons at the CPI State office at Maqdoom Bhavan in Himayatnagar here on Wednesday, he said in film actor Nagarjuna’s case in 2014 itself, despite the court orders on the subject, the actor has been enjoying the revenue on the N convention centre for ten years.

He made it clear that not only the N-Convention Centre owner, all the badababus, who have taken up constructions in buffer zones of tanks and ponds would definitely have to pay some of the revenue they have received so far for the restoration of the ponds and water bodies.

Commenting on BRS party MLC Kavitha’s release on bail, he said it was not appropriate to make many allegations that some people were joining the BJP from the BRS party for their political gains. He said it was not proper to also spread false news that the BRS party would merge with the Congress party.

On the occasion, he urged the State government to officially celebrate the Telangana Merger Day on September 17 and also demanded that the sacrifices of many Communist martyrs should be included in the school curriculum. He said under the aegis of the Communist Party of India from September 11 to 17 in memory of the martyrs, they were going to hold a lot of programs remembering the Communist party martyrs.

Commenting on the farm Loan waiver scheme, he said the State government had waived off ₹.18,000 crore so far to the farmers of the State. He urged the government to take steps in this direction to provide a full-fledged loan waiver to small-scale government employees even those with four to three to five acres of land. CPI national leaders Palla Venkatreddy, CPI State assistant secretaries Thakkallapalli Srinivas, Bala Mallesh, participated in the meeting.