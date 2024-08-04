Hyderabad News | 6-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped from Abids, Rescued by Police in Hours: Video

Hyderabad: In a swift and commendable action, the Abids Police rescued a 6-year-old girl who was kidnapped by a man in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in the bustling area of Abids, where Bilal, a resident of Bihar, lured the young girl by promising her chocolates and then took her away in an auto-rickshaw.

The girl’s parents, realizing that their daughter was missing, immediately reported the incident to the Abids Police. The police promptly sprang into action, initiating a thorough investigation into the kidnapping.

The breakthrough came from the CCTV footage in the area, which provided crucial clues about the suspect and the direction in which he had fled.

With the information gathered, the police were able to track Bilal to Kothur, a nearby location, within hours of the kidnapping. The suspect was apprehended, and the young girl was safely rescued and returned to her relieved family.

Community Response

The incident has sparked a conversation about the importance of vigilance and community awareness, particularly in crowded areas where children can easily become targets for unscrupulous individuals. Residents of Abids have praised the police for their prompt action and expressed relief at the safe return of the child.

Legal Action

Bilal is currently in police custody and faces charges related to kidnapping. Authorities are investigating if he has any previous criminal history or connections to other cases of abduction.

Conclusion

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community cooperation with law enforcement and the effective role of technology in solving crimes swiftly. The Abids Police’s rapid response not only saved a young life but also highlighted the city’s commitment to maintaining safety and security for all its residents.

