Hyderabad News | Activist Calls for Renovation of YSR Archaeological Museum on Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: On the death anniversary of the late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, renowned environment and social activist Mohammed Abid Ali has made a poignant appeal to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Abid Ali is calling on the Telangana government to prioritize the renovation of the YSR Archaeological Museum, located within the historic Bagh E Aam (Public Garden) adjacent to the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The museum, housed in a 150-year-old structure from the Nizam’s era, has long been neglected. Abid Ali argues that, rather than engaging in traditional practices like garlanding statues and photographs, a meaningful tribute to YSR would be to preserve and enhance this important cultural site. He emphasizes that in a state burdened with substantial debts, focusing on existing historical treasures is a more prudent approach than investing in new tourism projects.

The YSR Archaeological Museum represents a significant piece of Telangana’s heritage, and its revitalization would not only honor the legacy of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy but also safeguard the state’s rich historical assets. Abid Ali’s call highlights the need for a balanced approach to heritage conservation and state development, urging the government to address the preservation of historical landmarks as a priority.

The appeal has resonated with many who believe that investing in the maintenance of existing cultural sites is essential for preserving the state’s history and identity. As the government considers this request, it underscores the ongoing discussion about balancing development with heritage conservation in Telangana.