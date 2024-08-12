Hyderabad News | Additional DGP V.C. Sajjanar Takes Organ Donation Pledge at Kamineni Hospital

Story Highlights Urges the public to come forward

Launches QR code for organ donation pledges

Organ donation awareness campaign kicks off at Kamineni Hospital

Aims to raise awareness about this noble cause in the Telugu states

Hyderabad: “In our country, after death, bodies are either buried or cremated, but before that, if vital organs are donated, eight more lives can be saved,” said Additional DGP and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation MD V.C. Sajjanar.

Today, he pledged to donate his organs after death and urged the public to come forward and do the same. He took this pledge during the launch of an organ donation awareness campaign organized by Kamineni Hospital, one of the leading hospitals in the city.

Every year, August 13th is observed as World Organ Donation Day globally. This program is designed to dispel myths surrounding organ donation and encourage more people to participate in this life-saving cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamineni Hospitals COO, Gayatri Kamineni, expressed her gratitude towards V.C. Sajjanar for inspiring everyone by attending the event.

“Many patients are waiting for a second chance at life. Over 14,000 individuals are currently awaiting organ transplants. We must all respond to this need. We are launching the organ donation pledge initiative here and urge everyone to register and offer hope to those in need. In the coming years, we hope to see organ donations in the Telugu states surpass the national average. However, the current situation does not reflect this; the wait for donors continues”, she said.

“Organ donation is the selfless act of giving life to another, and through it, we become immortal in the lives of eight others. I have already taken the organ donation pledge, and I hope you all will join me. Let us collectively drive this noble cause forward like a wave. Many are ready to step into a new life after suffering from illness; hearing their stories will melt your hearts,” she concludes.

Additional DGP V.C. Sajjanar emphasized the necessity for everyone to take the first step and become organ donors. “I congratulate Kamineni Hospital on behalf of myself and the government. I have not seen such an initiative recently, and I believe it will be highly beneficial in raising awareness about organ donation. I have had a two-decade-long relationship with the Kamineni family, who have done a lot for the police as well,” he said.

“I extend my thanks to them on behalf of the police department. The services rendered by Kamineni Hospital during COVID-19 were exceptional. I used to call many doctors, and they would respond even at midnight. Doctors and nurses did a lot during the COVID period. Whenever there were serious injuries, we would first send our personnel to Kamineni Hospital. Awareness about organ donation needs to increase.”

“Lakhs of people are waiting for organs. According to government data, there were 18,378 donations in the country last year, with 15,436 live donations and 2,942 cadaver donations. Of the live donations, over 10,000 were made by women, with only a third being men. Remarkably, one transgender individual also donated organs. The love of mothers is clearly evident in this.”

Ten years ago, only 4,490 people donated organs. The significant increase is due to awareness campaigns by various hospitals and governments. People like Dr. Swarnalatha have worked tirelessly through Jeevandan. Many doctors here are also leading in organ transplant surgeries. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them,” he said.

QR Code Launch

On this occasion, Kamineni Hospital also launched a QR code to facilitate organ donations. Anyone over the age of 18 can scan the code with their smartphone, fill out the application form that appears, and submit it to become an organ donor.

To raise awareness about organ donation, Kamineni Hospital has initiated a comprehensive campaign that includes direct messaging and social media outreach. To encourage voluntary donors, a digital kiosk has been set up within the hospital premises where interested individuals can register their details. Once their information is submitted, a ‘Proud Organ Donor’ card will be sent to their WhatsApp number.

Kamineni Hospital invites everyone to participate in this noble cause. By registering as an organ donor, you have the opportunity to give life to individuals who are the lifeline of their families.