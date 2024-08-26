Hyderabad News | Akbaruddin Owaisi Responds to Demolition Threat Against Fatima Owaisi College

Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi has issued a defiant statement in response to news that the Hyderabad Development Authority (Hydera) plans to demolish Fatima Owaisi College in Bandlaguda.

The college, established by Owaisi, is a vital institution providing free education to underprivileged students.

In his reaction, Owaisi emphasized the importance of the college’s role in supporting the poor. “If you want, rain bullets on me again. but don’t demolish that school,” he declared.

Owaisi, who has faced previous threats and violence, reiterated his commitment to the educational cause, stating, “I have been shot at in the past. Rain bullets again if you want. Attack with swords. but don’t hinder the efforts of poor people’s education.”

The Fatima Owaisi College is one of 12 buildings constructed under Owaisi’s initiative to offer free education to economically disadvantaged communities. The planned demolition has sparked concerns among local residents and advocates for educational access.

Owaisi’s comments underscore his resolve to protect the educational institutions he has established and highlight the ongoing struggle between community efforts and development plans.