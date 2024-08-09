Hyderabad News | Amgen to open new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amgen, a global biotechnology leader, announced its plans to open a new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad, India.

The site, named Amgen India, will enhance digital capabilities across the company’s global operations to further advance its pipeline of medicines.

Located in Hitech City, a major technology hub in Hyderabad, Amgen India will occupy six floors and accommodate up to 3,000 employees. The site is set to become operational in Q4 2024. Hyderabad was chosen for its exceptional talent pool in medicine, life sciences, data sciences, and the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence (AI), an official statement said on Friday.

“At a time when a rapidly aging global population demands more innovation, the convergence of biotechnology and technology is enabling Amgen to work with greater speed, confidence, and efficiency — a milestone we’ve been preparing for over a decade,” said David M Reese, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Amgen.

“Amgen has been a leader in biotechnology for over 40 years, and establishing this new site in India, a country known for its world-class technology and life sciences talent, marks a significant step forward in our mission to serve patients.”

Amgen India will initially focus on building and accelerating new technology solutions and digital capabilities at scale to improve efficiencies across the enterprise. The site will offer roles in AI, data science, life sciences, and other key areas of Amgen’s business.

Som Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the National Executive for India to lead Amgen’s expanded presence in the country.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed pride in Amgen’s decision to establish its first development facility in Telangana. “Amgen’s new site in Hyderabad underscores the city’s position as a hub for innovation and technology.

We are proud to welcome a global trailblazer of the biotechnology industry. Amgen’s unwavering mission to serve patients will be incredibly inspiring for the world-class technology talent seeking to make a meaningful impact globally,” he said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu met with Dr David Reese and Mr. Som Chattopadhyay at Amgen’s R&D site in San Francisco on Thursday. Minister Sridhar Babu expressed excitement about Amgen’s choice of Hyderabad, highlighting it as a powerful endorsement of Telangana’s thriving life sciences ecosystem.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with Amgen to ensure its success in the region, marking the beginning of a promising, long-term collaboration.

Amgen, with nearly 27,000 employees, has a presence in approximately 100 countries and regions worldwide, including India.