Hyderabad News | Amrapali Urges Public to Report Unmarked Stray Dogs through ‘My GHMC’ app

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali has urged the public to report any stray dogs without a clipped ear through the ‘My GHMC’ app.

She explained that the GHMC is conducting sterilization surgeries on stray dogs, and to help identify those that have been sterilized, a ‘V’ shape is cut into their ears.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of community participation in this effort to control the stray dog population and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Stray Dogs Attack.

Stray dog attacks have become a growing concern in many urban areas, posing a significant threat to public safety. These incidents often occur unexpectedly, leading to severe injuries, especially among children and the elderly.

In some cases, aggressive behavior in stray dogs is attributed to the lack of food, harsh living conditions, or previous abuse. The increase in such attacks has prompted local authorities to intensify their efforts in managing the stray dog population through sterilization programs and public awareness campaigns.

Despite these efforts, the issue remains persistent, with many areas still reporting frequent dog bites and attacks. The need for a comprehensive and humane approach is critical, combining sterilization, vaccination, and responsible pet ownership education.

Additionally, public cooperation in reporting stray dogs and avoiding feeding them in unauthorized areas is crucial to reducing the risk of attacks. Communities must work together with authorities to ensure that both public safety and animal welfare are prioritized.