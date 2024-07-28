Hyderabad News | Bandi Sanjay Pledges to Transform Bhagya Laxmi Temple into a Golden Temple

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, announced plans to turn the Bhagya Laxmi temple in the old city into a golden temple after coming into power in the State.

Speaking to media persons after performing prayers at the Bhagya Laxmi temple, Sanjay criticized the State government for allocating ₹33 crore for Ramzan celebrations in its budget while allocating only ₹5 lakh for the Bonalu festival celebrations.

He promised that a BJP-led State government would hold the Bonalu festival on every street in the State. Sanjay expressed his happiness in visiting the Bhagya Laxmi temple during the Bonalu festival.

Targeting MIM party leaders, he compared them to a lizard on a wall, claiming they would ally with any party in power in Telangana. “The MIM leaders supported the BRS party in the past, and they are now supporting Congress party leaders. They do this to further their businesses,” he said.

Referring to comments by CM Revanth Reddy about ensuring the victory of MIM party floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi if he contested from his Kodangal assembly constituency, Sanjay asserted that Kodangal was not the kingdom of any leader. He added that they would ensure that the MIM leader lost his deposit if he contested from the Kodangal seat.

Later, Sanjay performed prayers at different temples in the old city and participated in PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program at Gowlipura.