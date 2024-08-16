Hyderabad News | Chandanagar Police Arrest Two Cat Burglars

Hyderabad: On a tip-off, the Crime Team of Police Chandanagar apprehended A-1 Darla Nehe Miya alias Nehemaiah alias Bruce Lee, a native of Hubli, Karnataka State, A-2 Kurva Nagesh of Medchal, who were involved in 11 house breakings by night along with A3, who is absconding.

On August 11, 2024, police received a complaint from Naidu Venkateshwara Rao of Chandanagar, stating that on August 10 he, his wife and son left the house for dropping his daughter at Rajiv Gandhi Inter National Airport, Shamshabad by locking the house.

On August 11, they returned home and noticed that the TVS Zest Scooty Br. No. TS07JC6925 was stolen, and the house was also broke open.

Hence, the police registered a case in crime No. 821/2024, u/s: 331(4), 305 BNS and took up the investigation and apprehended A1 Darla Nehe Miya along with A2 Kurva Nagesh while they were proceeding on the stolen vehicle at Suraram.

The other accused A4 Gimkalolu Souramma (Receiver), A5 MG Suresh, Medchal (receiver) were taken into custody and produced before court. A3 was absconding.

During interrogation of the accused, it revealed that the A1 was involved in 53 cases including 17 in Cyberabad, 12 in Hyderabad, six in Rachakonda, seven in Karnataka, nine in AP, two in GRP Secunderabad.

The accused was arrested 10 times and released recently from Jail on May 2, 2024. Since then, the accused has committed 11 cases. In 13 cases the accused was convicted so far.

The police recovered property like 25 tolas gold ornaments, 400-gram silver items, two bikes, cash Rs 29,750/- all worth Rs 25 Lakh.

The police requested the public not to keep valuables such as gold and cash at home while they are planning to travel outside or within the city and keep those in safe lockers and keep one person at home while in emergencies to prevent housebreakings. They may also inform local Police in case of emergencies.