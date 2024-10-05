Hyderabad News | Chief Minister Commends NCC Cadets at Sports Cup Event

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister’s Sports Cup continued with enthusiasm at LB Stadium today, featuring a wide range of sports competitions. The event was graced by senior NCC military officers, including Air CMD V.M. Reddy, DDG Colonel Sameer Sharma, Director Colonel Sachin Nimbalkar, Colonel K.C., Colonel Anil, Colonel Venkatesh, Lieutenant Colonel Sarthi, and Major Ankit.

The event saw young athletes showcasing their exceptional talents, leaving the audience impressed. Around 150 NCC cadets also participated, captivating the spectators with their outstanding performances. The NCC Cadet Band set the tone for the day, welcoming the Chief Minister with a vibrant musical performance, highlighting the values of discipline and competitive spirit.

Recognizing the NCC cadets’ skills across various fields, the Chief Minister praised their dedication to upholding national values and setting exemplary standards for others to follow. During the event, CMD V.M. Reddy, DDG Colonel Sameer Sharma, other NCC officers, and the cadets were honored with awards presented by the Chief Minister himself.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the cadets, emphasizing the vital role of the NCC in instilling leadership, discipline, and patriotism in the country’s youth. The event also served as a reminder of the government’s strong support for the nation’s younger generation, particularly through initiatives like the NCC.

In his address, the Chief Minister shed light on the numerous opportunities available for the cadets, not only for professional development but also for fostering essential qualities like leadership and discipline. He encouraged the youth in the audience to join the NCC, pointing out the significant personal and professional benefits it offers.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of nurturing the country’s future leaders and underscored the pivotal role of the NCC in shaping disciplined and responsible citizens.