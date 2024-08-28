Hyderabad News | CM Revanth Faces Tough Decision: Demolish Owaisi College or Protect Student’s Education

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed concerns over the potential loss of an academic year for students of Owaisi College.

Addressing the situation, the Chief Minister stated that the government has granted some time to resolve the issue, emphasizing that the students’ future remains the top priority.

Reddy highlighted the dilemma of whether to demolish the college building, taking into consideration the possible impact on the students’ education.

He assured that the decision would be made with utmost care, ensuring that the best interests of the students are protected.

“We are weighing the options carefully.

The students’ future is more important, and we will make a decision that minimizes any negative impact on their education,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

The government’s approach reflects its commitment to safeguarding the academic prospects of students while addressing the structural concerns of the institution.