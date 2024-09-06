Hyderabad News | Congress Party Cheers Appointment of Mahesh Kumar Goud as TPCC President with Celebratory Events

Hyderabad: The Congress party workers celebrated enthusiastically following the appointment of MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President. The celebrations took place in front of Gandhi Bhavan, where party members marked the occasion with the bursting of firecrackers and distribution of sweets.

The appointment of Mahesh Kumar Goud was met with widespread approval among Congress ranks, who viewed it as a testament to the party’s recognition of hard work and dedication. Party leaders and workers expressed their gratitude to the Congress high command for the decision, highlighting it as an exemplary case of merit-based promotion within the party.

Party members emphasized that Goud’s appointment exemplifies the party’s commitment to rewarding loyal and hardworking individuals with significant positions. The festive atmosphere reflected the enthusiasm and optimism among the Congress supporters regarding the new leadership and its potential impact on the party’s future in Telangana.