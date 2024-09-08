Hyderabad News | CREDAI Representatives Donate ₹1 Crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) have donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), demonstrating their commitment to social welfare initiatives in Telangana.

The delegation from CREDAI met Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills to hand over the cheque. This generous contribution is aimed at supporting the state government’s ongoing efforts to assist those in need and provide relief in times of crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, the CREDAI representatives expressed their solidarity with the state’s initiatives and emphasized their willingness to contribute further to the development and welfare of Telangana. They praised the Chief Minister’s proactive governance and swift response to challenges, particularly in providing aid to the underprivileged through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy acknowledged the generous donation and appreciated CREDAI’s continuous support in various state initiatives. He highlighted the importance of public and private sector cooperation in building a stronger and more resilient society.

The CMRF, which plays a crucial role in extending financial assistance to the needy, has been a key platform for individuals and organizations to contribute to the welfare of the people, especially during natural disasters, health emergencies, and other crises.

This gesture by CREDAI adds to the growing number of contributions from various sectors, reinforcing the collective effort to address pressing issues and provide timely relief to the people of Telangana.