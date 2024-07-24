Hyderabad News | Cyberabad Police Restrict Entry in Moinabad Following Mosque Demolition Incident

Hyderabad: The recent demolition of a mosque in the suburban area of Moinabad has sparked controversy and led to heightened tensions following protests by the Bajrang Dal.

In response, Cyberabad Police have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders into Moinabad.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS Act. These orders restrict gatherings of five or more people and prohibit entry to individuals who do not reside or have no legitimate business in the area.

These restrictions apply specifically to the jurisdiction of Moinabad Police Station and are effective from 6 AM on July 24 (Wednesday) until 11 PM on July 30 (Tuesday).

The incident began in the village of Chilkur, Moinabad, where a mosque dating back to the Qutb Shahi era was demolished. Following this, local Muslims began reconstructing the mosque after a peaceful protest.

The Waqf Board officials also became involved. However, the situation escalated when Bajrang Dal intervened unnecessarily, disrupting the peaceful environment.

Bajrang Dal called for a “Chalo Moinabad” protest against the mosque’s reconstruction. They not only protested but also threatened to demolish the mosque again if it was rebuilt. Given these circumstances, Cyberabad Police have enforced strict measures to maintain peace and order in the area.

