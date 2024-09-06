Hyderabad News | Excise Department Busts Illegal Whiskey-Infused Ice Cream Operation at Ariko Café

Hyderabad: In a surprising discovery, the Telangana Excise Department has uncovered an illicit operation at Ariko Café, located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, where whiskey-laced ice cream was being sold to unsuspecting customers. The authorities arrested the café owner, Dayakar Reddy, along with Shobhan, the owner of the ice cream store involved in the illegal practice.

Excise officials, during their inspection of the establishment, found that 100 ml of 100 Pipers whiskey was being mixed with 60 grams of ice cream and sold at exorbitant prices. This illegal concoction, disguised as a premium dessert, was in clear violation of excise laws regulating the sale and distribution of alcohol.

A total of 11.5 kg of whiskey-infused ice cream was seized by the officials. Following the discovery, a case was promptly registered against the café for violating excise regulations. Both the café and ice cream store owners are facing serious legal repercussions for their involvement in the unlawful sale of alcohol-infused products.

This incident has raised concerns about the growing trend of blending alcohol with food and beverages in unconventional ways, often without proper licenses or adherence to legal standards. The Telangana Excise Department has reiterated its commitment to cracking down on such illegal activities to ensure public safety and maintain the integrity of food and alcohol regulations in the state.

Further investigations are underway, and authorities are closely monitoring similar establishments to prevent any recurrence of such unlawful practices.