Hyderabad News: Father sexually assaults 12-year-old daughter, arrested

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old girl, resident of Medipally on the outskirts of city was sexually abused by her father.

Accused Father works as a daily wager, was sexually abusing the girl when her mother was away.

The girl managed to inform an acquaintance about the sexual abuse following which the issue came to the notice of police.

The Medipally Police registered a case and took the father into custody. The police shifted the girl to hospital for medical examination.

Investigation is going on.