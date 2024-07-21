Hyderabad News | GHMC Plans to Launch Rs. 5 Breakfast Scheme

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to introduce a Rs. 5 breakfast schemes soon. This initiative aims to provide affordable and hygienic breakfast options to the underprivileged.

Currently, there are over 320 Annapurna centers within the GHMC limits offering hot and hygienic meals for just Rs. 5. Following the directive from the State government, GHMC authorities are now working to expand their services to include breakfast facilities.

In addition to this, 50 new Annapurna centers are planned to be established under the GHMC jurisdiction.

The Annapurna food scheme was launched by the State government in Hyderabad in 2014, with the goal of providing affordable and hygienic food to the poor at a nominal price of Rs. 5. The addition of the breakfast scheme further enhances this mission, ensuring that more people have access to nutritious meals.