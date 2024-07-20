Hyderabad News | GHMC Undertakes Development of 107 Junctions with Rs 78 Crore Investment

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated a significant project aimed at enhancing convenience and safety by developing 107 junctions across the city.

With an estimated investment of Rs 78 crore (Rs 7814.94 lakh), the project focuses on improving vehicle movement and reducing road accidents, which predominantly occur at junctions.

The GHMC’s primary objective is to develop these junctions on a war footing to regulate vehicular traffic and prevent accidents, particularly involving pedestrians.

This initiative comes in response to the rapid development in cities and towns adjoining the GHMC area, which has led to increased traffic and the need for better traffic management solutions.

Key components of the project include:

Signal Installation: To manage traffic flow and prevent accidents.

To manage traffic flow and prevent accidents. Footpath Construction: To enhance pedestrian safety.

To enhance pedestrian safety. Beautification Works: To create a pleasant environment for motorists and pedestrians.

As of now, the GHMC has completed work on 31 junctions, with 13 more in various stages of development. The administration is yet to sanction 17 junctions, and work has not started at 16 others.

Additionally, 8 junctions are in the tender process, 8 are pending acquisition, and 14 junctions have been deemed not feasible for development.

The project prioritizes the most critical junctions within each circle to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce delays for motorists. The GHMC’s efforts are expected to significantly enhance road safety and improve travel times for residents and commuters in Greater Hyderabad.

By addressing the development of these junctions, the GHMC aims to create a safer and more efficient urban environment, contributing to the overall well-being and quality of life for the city’s inhabitants.