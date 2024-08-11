Hyderabad News | Gold Hidden in Bag and shoes Seized from Passenger at Shamshabad Airport: Video

Hyderabad: A passenger arriving from Dubai was caught with gold hidden in his bag by DRI and Customs officials at Shamshabad Airport.

Acting on a tip-off, the authorities apprehended the suspect near the International Arrivals Hall. During questioning, the gold was found concealed in his shoes and bag, disguised as a battery.

A yellow metal chain was also discovered in his possession. The seized gold weighed 1,390.850 grams and is valued at ₹1,00,06,909. The passenger has been arrested for further investigation.