Hyderabad News | Government Urged to Repair Skating Rink After Retaining Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rain

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana received approval from the state government in 2019 for the construction of a skating rink and tennis court, with an allocation of ₹38 lakhs.

However, recent heavy rainfall has caused the collapse of the retaining wall of the skating rink, which is located roadside.

Parents and skaters are now appealing to the Government of Telangana to address the situation urgently. They are requesting the construction of a new retaining wall and the renovation and extension of the skating rink, particularly up to the control room wall.

This request comes in light of the upcoming international and national championships scheduled for 2024, which are crucial for the athletes.

The damaged retaining wall has raised significant concerns about the safety and readiness of the facility. The affected parties are urging the government to take prompt action to ensure that the rink is fully operational and secure before the major competitions begin.