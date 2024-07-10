Hyderabad News | Health Violations Discovered at Grill 9, Secunderabad During Task Force Inspection

Hyderabad: A recent inspection by the task force team in the Secunderabad area has revealed significant health and safety violations at Grill 9, raising serious concerns about food safety and hygiene standards.

During the inspection, several critical issues were identified:

Expired Food Products: Potli Masala (35 packets expired in April 2022), Sauce (1.4kg), and Garlic Chilli Sauce (13 packets) were found to be expired and still present on the premises.

Suspicious Items: Cosmetic Rose Water (250 ml) was discovered in the storeroom. Due to suspicions that it might be used as a food ingredient, the item was discarded immediately.

Rat Infestation: Evidence of a possible rat infestation was observed, with rat feces and burrows found inside the storeroom.

Non-compliance with Food Handler Hygiene**: Several food handlers were found not wearing hairnets, gloves, or uniforms, posing a risk of contamination.

Improper Food Storage: Food articles in the refrigerator were not covered or labeled properly. Additionally, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together, and the refrigerator was found in an unhygienic condition.

Lack of Documentation: Pest control records and Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers were not available, which are essential for ensuring ongoing compliance with health standards.

Inadequate Pest Prevention: The premises were not equipped with insect-proof screens, and doors were not close-fitted, increasing the risk of pest entry.

Moreover, the FSSAI license true copy was not displayed at the premises, a basic requirement for all food establishments.

The task force team emphasized the importance of adhering to food safety regulations to prevent such violations and ensure the health and safety of customers. Immediate corrective actions are expected to be taken by the management of Grill 9 to address these serious concerns.

Public health officials urge diners to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or hygiene concerns at food establishments to help maintain high standards of food safety.

This inspection highlights the critical need for strict adherence to food safety regulations and the role of regular inspections in safeguarding public health.