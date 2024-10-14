Hyderabad

Hyderabad News | Hearing on Konda Surekha Case Postponed to 18th October

The Nampally Special Magistrate Court has postponed the hearing on the petition filed by Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) against Konda Surekha to October 18.

Hyderabad: The Nampally Special Magistrate Court has postponed the hearing on the petition filed by Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) against Konda Surekha to October 18. The case, which has garnered attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved, will resume next week for further examination.

During the next hearing, KTR and four key witnesses—Balkka Suman, Satyavati Rathod, Thula Uma, and Dasoju Shravan—will have their statements recorded, as confirmed by the court.

The postponement was announced earlier today after brief proceedings. This case continues to be closely followed, as it involves prominent political figures from Telangana.

More developments are expected during the next court session on October 18.

