Hyderabad News | High Court’s Scrutiny Prompts Meeting on Hydra Demolitions

Hyderabad: Following the High Court’s serious stance on the Hydra demolitions, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari convened a meeting with officials from Hydra, GHMC, Revenue, HMDA, and the Irrigation Department, as well as the collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, and Sangareddy districts.

She emphasized the need to take necessary precautions to avoid any legal complications.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari stressed the importance of coordinating efforts among various departments to ensure that all demolition activities are conducted in compliance with legal requirements.

She directed the officials to carefully review all documentation and processes to prevent any legal challenges that could arise from the demolition actions. The Chief Secretary also highlighted the need for transparency and adherence to protocols to maintain public trust and avoid potential litigations.