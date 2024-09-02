Hyderabad News | Hussain Sagar on the Brink as Heavy Inflows Continue, Authorities on High Alert: Video

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar Lake is nearing its full capacity due to a significant inflow of water, prompting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to open four sluice gates on Monday to manage the excess.

The lake’s current water level stands at 513.60 meters, just shy of its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 514 meters. GHMC had previously issued warnings to residents living near the water discharge channels to be cautious.

The continuous rainfall over the last few days has led to substantial inflows into Hussain Sagar from stormwater drains across various parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

With an Orange alert still in effect for Hyderabad and more rain forecasted, GHMC officials are actively monitoring the lake’s water levels to ensure safety.