Hyderabad News | Inspector Allegedly Involved in Settlement After Sexual Assault Case for Rs 6 Lakhs

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an inspector has been accused of settling a sexual assault case for Rs 6 lakhs. The case involves a married woman from Anantapur, who was lured to Hyderabad with the promise of a software job, only to be sexually assaulted.

After the assault, the distressed woman was consoled by another young woman who had also been victimized by the same man.

The victim filed a complaint with the local police, leading to the registration of a case. However, the accused shared the victim’s contact details with a friend, who then began harassing her under the pretext of offering a job. This led to the registration of a second case against the new harasser.

The inspector handling the case is accused of misleading higher authorities by downplaying the severity of the situation, suggesting that the victim was only after money.

He later called the accused parties and arranged a settlement, demanding Rs 6 lakhs, of which half was allegedly handed over to the victim, while the inspector pocketed the remaining Rs 3 lakhs.

Adding to the controversy, the inspector reportedly advised the victim to withdraw the case, suggesting that, as a married woman with children, she wouldn’t want to drag out legal battles.

He encouraged her to file a petition in court to withdraw the case, promising that everything would be resolved without further complications.

These allegations have sparked outrage, raising serious concerns about corruption and the mishandling of sensitive cases by those in power.