Hyderabad News | “Item Girls” of Politics: Feroz Khan Slams AIMIM’s Owaisi Brothers: Video

Hyderabad: In a scathing criticism of the AIMIM leaders, Congress leader Feroz Khan launched a verbal attack on the Owaisi brothers, accusing them of opportunism and political inconsistency.

In a Video Khan likened the AIMIM party to “item girls,” implying that they are not taken seriously in the political arena.

Khan further stated that the Owaisi brothers align themselves with whoever is in power, drawing a colorful analogy: “Even a chameleon changes its colors only when it climbs a tree or a rock, but these brothers change their colors just by looking at the tree or rock.”

Khan highlighted AIMIM’s past association with Telangana Chief Minister KCR, noting, “For the past 10 years, they have claimed KCR as their ‘dost.’ Now, they are calling Revanth Reddy their ‘dost’ and sitting on his lap. They become friends with whoever is in power.”

The remarks come amidst rising political tensions in Telangana as parties gear up for upcoming elections. Khan’s comments reflect the ongoing rivalry and strategic alliances being formed as parties jockey for influence and power in the region.