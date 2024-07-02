Hyderabad News | KTR condemns digital vandalism of state government websites & social media handles

Hyderabad: BRS Party Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) raised serious concerns regarding the digital vandalism of Telangana Government websites and social media handles.

In a detailed letter addressed to Shanti Kumari, the Chief Secretary of the Government of Telangana, KTR highlighted the alarming trend of disappearing digital content, which he believes to be a deliberate act of sabotage by certain elements within the state government.

KTR requested the immediate restoration of all removed content from the public domain and urged the Chief Secretary to acknowledge the issue and take swift action to address this digital vandalism.

Smt Santhi Kumari Garu,@TelanganaCS



I request your urgent intervention regarding digital vandalism of Telangana Govt websites & social media handles



➡️ After the Congress party formed the government in December 2023, vital content on Telangana Government websites and social… pic.twitter.com/ufaKaB9J7h — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 2, 2024

He emphasised the importance of preserving digital content created using public funds. This information, he asserts, is a crucial part of Telangana’s history and belongs to the people of Telangana, not to any individual or political party.

He stressed that future generations would not forgive the destruction of this public property based on the whims of a select few. KTR called on the Chief Secretary to fulfill her duty as the guardian of the state’s physical and digital assets, ensuring the protection and restoration of this valuable information.