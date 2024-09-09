Hyderabad News | Man Arrested for Holding Young Woman Captive in OYO Room for 20 Days After Meeting on Instagram

Hyderabad: A young woman from Bhainsa, who became acquainted with a man on Instagram, was held captive for 20 days in an OYO room in Narayanaguda. The incident came to light after the woman shared her location with her parents on WhatsApp.

The victim, who had traveled to meet the man, was confined to the hotel room against her will. Concerned about her safety after losing contact, her parents alerted the authorities by approaching the SHE Teams, a specialized police unit in Hyderabad focused on protecting women.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police immediately intervened, rescuing the woman from the hotel. The man involved has been arrested, and a case has been filed against him. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

The swift action of the police ensured the woman’s safe return to her family, and officials have urged the public to exercise caution when engaging with strangers on social media platforms.