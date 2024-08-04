News

Hyderabad News | Man dies in hit-and-run case

An unidentified person was killed in a hit-and-run case here, police said on Sunday.

Muttabi Ali Khan
1 minute read
Hyderabad: An unidentified person was killed in a hit-and-run case here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, an unidentified male beggar (40), was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road at Chilkalguda in the city on the night of August 1.

He was rushed to the state-run Gandhi hospital where he passed away while undergoing treatment, they said. CCTV footage in the area is being verified to identify the vehicle and its driver, police adde

Tags
