Hyderabad News | Manikonda Municipal Commissioner Issues Notices to 225 Villas in Chitrapuri Colony

Hyderabad: The Municipal Commissioner of Manikonda has issued notices to 225 villas in Chitrapuri Colony, Hyderabad, for violating building regulations.

The notice highlighted that these villas were constructed as G+2 (Ground plus two floors) despite only having approvals for G+1 (Ground plus one floor) under Government Order (G.O.) 658.

The owners have been given a 15-day deadline to respond to the notice. Failure to comply will result in the demolition of these villas, as warned by the municipal authorities.

The municipality had received complaints that due to the wrong policies of former rulers, there was a loss of approximately 50 crore rupees. Following complaints about irregularities in Chitrapuri, the Municipal Commissioner of Manikonda took action by issuing this notice to rectify the violations.