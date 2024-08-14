Hyderabad News | Man’s arrest helps reunite him with family after 12 years

Hyderabad: A father and his long-lost son were reunited in Hyderabad after 12 years, thanks to a breakthrough by the Karkhana Police. The reunion occurred during the execution of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) related to a 2019 criminal case.

Arman Alam, the missing son, was one of four accused individuals against whom NBWs had been issued under Sections 395 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Special teams were deployed to apprehend the suspects, leading to Alam’s arrest on August 12, along with Akshay Chandra Shekar Surya Vamshi (alias Yaba), Deepak Yadav, and Bommakanti Pradeep Goud.

During interrogation, Alam admitted to involvement in several serious criminal cases in Hyderabad, including offenses under Section 307 of the IPC. To the police’s surprise, Alam was identified as the son of Chiman Rao Lachayya Alam, a retired Lance Naik from Maharashtra. Alam had been missing since he left home at age 12 following a dispute with his father over smoking.

After verifying the details with police in Aheri, Maharashtra, the family was reunited at Karkhana Police Station via a video call that confirmed Alam’s identity.

The successful execution of the NBWs and the resolution of this long-standing missing person case were commended by Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police. Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, S Rashmi Perumal, IPS, praised the police team’s efforts, highlighting the reunion as a significant achievement that brought much-needed relief to the family.