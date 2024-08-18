Hyderabad News | Markaz-E-Milad Juloos Committee Announces Year-Long Celebration for 1500th Milad-un-Nabi Anniversary

Hyderabad: The Markaz-E-Milad Juloos Committee of Hyderabad has unveiled plans for a year-long celebration marking the 1500th anniversary of Milad-un-Nabi, the birth and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The announcement was made during a meeting held in the old city of Hyderabad on Sunday.

This landmark event will see a series of activities and events spread throughout the year, aimed at reflecting the Prophet’s timeless message of peace, love, and compassion. The committee emphasizes that these celebrations are not confined to a single day but will be a continuous effort to honor the Prophet’s teachings and promote the values he espoused.

The committee’s press release highlighted the following key aspects of the year-long celebration:

Peaceful Celebrations: All events will be conducted in a peaceful manner, with an emphasis on unity and mutual respect among participants. Year-Long Activities: The committee has planned various events, prayers, and community outreach programs throughout the year to commemorate the 1500th Milad-un-Nabi. Spreading the Message: There will be a concerted effort to spread the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), aimed at fostering happiness, peace, and goodness for all humankind.

The committee urges the community to participate with dedication and respect, ensuring that all events are conducted in line with the principles of Islam. The goal is to honor the legacy of the Prophet and strengthen communal bonds through this significant celebration.

For further details and schedules of upcoming events, the public is encouraged to stay connected with the Markaz-E-Milad Juloos Committee.

The committee expresses confidence that, with the community’s cooperation, the 1500th anniversary celebrations will be both meaningful and impactful, serving as a source of inspiration and joy for all.

Issued by:

Markaz-E-Milad Juloos Committee, Hyderabad