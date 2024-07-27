Hyderabad News | Metro Rail project in Old City to be completed within 4 years: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the Metro rail project in the Old City of Hyderabad will be completed within four years.

During a budget discussion in the Assembly on Saturday, Reddy responded to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin’s comments regarding the construction of the Metro in the Old City. Reddy stated that the previous government had neglected the Old City Metro project.

He emphasized that the term “Patabasti” does not mean Old City but rather the original city. Reddy credited Jaipal Reddy, former Union Urban Development Minister, for introducing the Viable Gap Fund and working hard for the construction of the Hyderabad Metro.

Reddy pointed out that the Metro rail was not extended to the Old City during the ten-year rule of the BRS. Upon coming to power, his government laid the foundation stone for the Old City Metro.

A report has been submitted to the central government for the 78 km Metro project in the second phase. The Chief Minister assured that he is committed to completing the Old City Metro within four years.

Reddy promised, “We do not mince words that we will make Istanbul the Old City. I promise Akbaruddin that by the 2029 election, we will travel in the Old City by Metro rail. Even if the center gives funds or not, we will complete the Old City Metro.”

He mentioned ongoing talks with L&T regarding the Metro construction and stated that the previous government had called for tenders for construction from Hi-Tech City to the Airport.

He highlighted steps being taken for the Old City Metro’s construction and the 33 km stretch to the airport. He criticized the previous tenders for construction as benefiting real estate companies rather than public infrastructure.

Reddy also criticized the central government for not providing funds for the second phase of the Metro construction. He revealed that land acquisition for the second phase has already begun and reaffirmed that the Metro will be extended to the Old City and the airport.

Earlier, Reddy addressed the signing of agreements by the previous BRS government to install meters near transformers and feeders, urging valuable suggestions from the opposition.

He clarified that the Centre, State, and Discoms had signed an agreement in January 2017 to install meters on motors by June 13, 2017.