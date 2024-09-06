Hyderabad News | Minister Seethakka Visits Gandhi Hospital, Extends Support to Injured Tribal Woman

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Seethakka visited a tribal woman at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, who was severely injured in an attack by an auto driver in Jainoor Mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district. The minister inquired about the woman’s ongoing surgery and health condition, offering her support and monitoring her recovery closely.

On behalf of the ST Welfare Department, Seethakka handed over ₹1 lakh as immediate compensation to the family of the victim. Expressing strong anger over criticisms surrounding the incident, she emphasized that there is no need for anyone to politicize or misdirect the issue.

Seethakka said, “If we provide immediate relief of ₹1 lakh, will people criticize even that? The moment we learned about the injustice done to this woman; the government responded swiftly.” She assured the public that her responsibility as the Women’s Welfare Minister and as a tribal woman herself is to ensure justice for the victim.

She further stated that the accused had already been arrested and an SC/ST atrocity case had been registered. Legal action is being taken, and the government is committed to punishing those responsible, no matter their status.

Seethakka also condemned attempts to communalize the incident, warning that some groups are trying to exploit the situation to incite religious tensions. She urged society to remain vigilant and united against such divisive efforts.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to supporting the victim and ensuring justice is served.