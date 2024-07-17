Hyderabad News | Muharram Observed Peacefully with Bibi Ka Alam Procession

Hyderabad: Devout Muslims observed Muharram, which marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in Karbala, in Telangana on Wednesday.

Muslims, particularly those belonging to the Shia sect, took out processions carrying “Alams” to various Karbala maidans in different parts of the city as well as in the state.

A massive Bibi Ka Alam procession was taken out in the old city of Hyderabad, with the Alam placed on a caparisoned elephant. The procession wended through various streets of the city before culminating near Chaderghat at about 1900 hours.

Alam processions were also taken out towards Karbala Maidan on the banks of Hussainsagar lake near Ranigunj in Secunderabad. Thousands of black-clad, chest-beating mourners participated in the Bibi Ka Alam and other Muharram processions.

In a message, Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan said, “Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet, who selflessly gave his life in the pursuit of true belief. The essence of Muharram lies in remembering goodness and sacrifice. We have to strive to emulate the spirit of Muharram, embodying humanism and Islam’s ideals of sacrifice, peace, and justice.”

The Hyderabad police imposed traffic restrictions in several areas in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in view of Muharram.

Tight security arrangements were also made to ensure the orderly and peaceful conduct of Muharram.